The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen reveals surprising second wedding ring in new Hailee Steinfeld photo

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are ready to share intimate details from their wedding day with fans.

Emily Bicks

Feb 6, 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Feb 6, 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are officially husband and wife after tying the knot it a stunning ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

After the league's reigning MVP and Steinfeld said, "I do," Steinfeld shared the first official photo from their wedding on Beau Society's Instagram page last week. Allen reposted the picture, which clearly showed their respective wedding bands, on his Instagram Stories.

While Steinfeld flexed her new band of diamonds, Allen wore a dark ring with a small line of diamonds in the center.

RELATED: Josh Allen's Bills backup QB's wife shares behind-the-scenes wedding weekend pics

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen/Instagram

Steinfeld promised that she'd share more about their big day in her newsletter, and as promised, the "Sinners" star teased some very exciting news on June 12.

She posted an all-new photo from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "We are SO married. Josh & I are remiscing on our wedding weekend in tomorrow's issue of @beausociety... Don't Miss it." She tagged her husband with a white-heart emoji.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
@joshallenqb/Instagram

In the new picture, however, Allen is wearing a noticeable different wedding band. The Bills star has a more simple silver ring around his finger.

Allen continued to wear his wedding band after returning to practice earlier this week, however, he appeared to wear a protective black cover around it.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in short wedding dress with Josh Allen in rehearsal photos

Speaking to reporters, Allen called marrying Steinfeld the most important decision of his life.

"They've all been big none other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff," said Allen.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

Home/Relationships