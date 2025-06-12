Josh Allen reveals surprising second wedding ring in new Hailee Steinfeld photo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are officially husband and wife after tying the knot it a stunning ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
After the league's reigning MVP and Steinfeld said, "I do," Steinfeld shared the first official photo from their wedding on Beau Society's Instagram page last week. Allen reposted the picture, which clearly showed their respective wedding bands, on his Instagram Stories.
While Steinfeld flexed her new band of diamonds, Allen wore a dark ring with a small line of diamonds in the center.
Steinfeld promised that she'd share more about their big day in her newsletter, and as promised, the "Sinners" star teased some very exciting news on June 12.
She posted an all-new photo from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "We are SO married. Josh & I are remiscing on our wedding weekend in tomorrow's issue of @beausociety... Don't Miss it." She tagged her husband with a white-heart emoji.
In the new picture, however, Allen is wearing a noticeable different wedding band. The Bills star has a more simple silver ring around his finger.
Allen continued to wear his wedding band after returning to practice earlier this week, however, he appeared to wear a protective black cover around it.
Speaking to reporters, Allen called marrying Steinfeld the most important decision of his life.
"They've all been big none other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier, so I don't really focus on the other stuff," said Allen.
