Hailee Steinfeld crushes shoestring tank selfie while Josh Allen at training camp

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen attends training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is living her best life in Manhattan.
Allen and Steinfeld's gorgeous wedding served as a major highlight this offseason. The Oscar-nominated actress looked stunning in not one, but three different dresses during their star-studded nuptials at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
While the couple spent the bulk of the offseason in Southern California, they both traveled to New York this week.
While the league's reigning MVP gets to work on preparing for the 2025 NFL season, Steinfeld remains as busy as ever.
The 28-year-old revealed in July 25 issue of her newsletter, Beau Society, she's "coming off a jam-packed few days in NYC," while posting several photos from her trip.
"I came for a work commitment on Tuesday, but extended my trip a few extra days to catch up with friends I haven’t seen in a while and do some serious Beau Society planning with my (tiny) team there," Steinfeld continued.
Steinfeld's pictures at Fouquet's in Tribeca caught Allen's attention. He reposted her shoestring tank photo his Instagram Stories and swooned, "🥵💍."
Josh Allens' Wife Hailee Steinfeld Also Showed Off Her All-Black Fit in Manhattan
Steinfeld posted another selfie while rocking an Eaves top and Cult Gaia skirt during her New York City getaway. She paired the fit with black Mary Jane Valentino heels.
Of course, Steinfeld will soon be spending even more time in New York once the new season kicks off. However, she will be staying much further upstate where Allen owns a home near Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
