Jordyn Woods slays in fierce lioness look at 'Mufasa' premiere
Jordyn Woods has the heart of a lioness — and the style to match.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods flexes new hair color in matching zebra coat, Hermes bag
Tonight, Woods — who is the girlfriend of the New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns — made a head-turning appearance at the premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King.” To say the 27-year-old mega influencer was dressed for the occasion would be an understatement.
On the red carpet, Woods wore a golden brown dress with sequins and matching high heels. She took the look up a notch with a lush fur coat, embodying a fierce, bold confidence.
“Mufasa” tells the story of the movie’s namesake, taking place in the years before the events of “The Lion King.” Beyoncé reprises her role of Nala, the mate of Donald Glover’s Simba from the 2019 iteration of “The Lion King.” Before viewers learn Mufasa’s backstory, they will get a glimpse of Simba and Nala in the future, telling stories to their daughter Kiara — who, in “Mufasa” is voiced by Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.
Blue and Bey were also in attendance at the “Mufasa” premiere, dressed to the nines for Blue’s big silver screen debut.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ fly Knicks coat slays beside Cardi B’s burgundy killer
So perhaps Bey and Woods will meet with each other tonight, and the Grammy winner can pass along some good juju to Woods — especially as she’s launching a music career of her own.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game