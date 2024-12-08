The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kiké Hernandez shares loving message to wife Mariana Vicente on wedding anniversary

Though the two work in different worlds, their careers often work in tandem, as they help take each other to new levels.

Alex Gonzalez

Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates with fans during the 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown LA.
Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez celebrates with fans during the 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown LA. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez and his wife Mariana Vicente are celebrating six years of marriage.

Enrique and Mariana
Mariana Vicente, Enrique Hernandez. Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala held at Dodger Stadium. / Photo Credit: Billy Bennight / AdMedia via Imago

RELATED:Dodgers WAG Mariana Vicente unveils red-hot fashion collab including fiery reversible dress

The MLB free agent took to his Instagram page to share a sweet message to his supermodel wife, celebrating their love and reflecting on special moments in the six years they’ve been marriage.

“I have spent most of the most beautiful moments of my life with you!,” Hernandez wrote in Spanish in the post’s caption. “You gave me the most beautiful things I have! I am crazy to see what else life has in store for us.”

Enrique 'Kiké' Hernandez / Instagram
Enrique 'Kiké' Hernandez shared a sweet message to his wife Mariana Vicente on their sixth anniversary / Enrique 'Kiké' Hernandez / Instagram

He continued, telling Vicente “I love you with the biggest number that numerology has!”

While Hernandez and Vicente both work in different worlds, their careers often work in tandem. As fans remember, Hernandez turned heads this year with several stellar fits and pregame looks —- including a memorable pink suit.

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated from November, shortly after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in this year’s MLB World Series, the former Dodgers player revealed how Vicente plays a role in helping plan his looks.

“I always ask before wearing stuff,” Hernandez said, “and if she approves, I go for it.” 

RELATED: Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez explains why he called out rapper Fat Joe

Here’s to many more years together for the loving couple, and many more outfits.

Enrique Hernandez
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) throws to the infield during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy

Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute

Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships