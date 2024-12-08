Kiké Hernandez shares loving message to wife Mariana Vicente on wedding anniversary
Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez and his wife Mariana Vicente are celebrating six years of marriage.
The MLB free agent took to his Instagram page to share a sweet message to his supermodel wife, celebrating their love and reflecting on special moments in the six years they’ve been marriage.
“I have spent most of the most beautiful moments of my life with you!,” Hernandez wrote in Spanish in the post’s caption. “You gave me the most beautiful things I have! I am crazy to see what else life has in store for us.”
He continued, telling Vicente “I love you with the biggest number that numerology has!”
While Hernandez and Vicente both work in different worlds, their careers often work in tandem. As fans remember, Hernandez turned heads this year with several stellar fits and pregame looks —- including a memorable pink suit.
During a conversation with Sports Illustrated from November, shortly after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in this year’s MLB World Series, the former Dodgers player revealed how Vicente plays a role in helping plan his looks.
“I always ask before wearing stuff,” Hernandez said, “and if she approves, I go for it.”
Here’s to many more years together for the loving couple, and many more outfits.
