Kiké Hernandez shares how supermodel wife Mariana Vicente influences his fashion
Enrique “Kiké” Hernandez is still on cloud nine following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ MLB World Series victory against the New York Yankees — and he’s looking back fondly on the moments that led up to this feat.
On Monday, Nov. 4 Kiké made an appearance at a Raising Cane's store in Los Angeles, California, where he spoke with press and met with fans. We caught up with Kiké over the phone, where he broke down how some of his stylish fits come together.
Back in October, the Dodgers second baseman arrived to Citi Field in New York wearing a flashy pink denim fit ahead of NLCS game 3, in which, the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets in an 8-3 victory.
When asked about what inspired the look, Kiké simply replied “I liked it, I wanted it, so I bought it.”
But Kiké isn’t the only style expert in the family. In fact, his wife, Puerto Rican model Mariana Vicente — who won the title of Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2010 — will often provide insight on his fashions.
“I always ask before wearing stuff,” Kiké said, “and if she approves, I go for it.”
In the days since the Dodgers’ victory, Kiké has been partying like a rock star — as evidenced with some viral moments from the victory parade. But during our conversation, he revealed that the festivities continued after the parade.
“We had a party at Mookie [Betts’] house and then we went to [West Hollywood club] The Nice Guy,” Kiké said. “And then, I don't recollect much else of the night.”
While he enjoyed a debauched weekend, the Puerto Rican superstar has no plans to slow down anytime soon. For the remainder of 2024, Kiké has a lot to look forward to.
“At some point, I gotta go clean my locker and then after I do that, I gotta move back home to Arizona,” he said, “and then after I go to Arizona and relocate my family, at some point, I gotta go back home to Puerto Rico and celebrate with my people.”
