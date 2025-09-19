The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kirk Herbstreit posts heartfelt note for friend Brett James tragic passing

The ESPN "College GameDay" star found out during his NFL "Thursday Night Football" duties about the plane crash that killed the acclaimed country songwriter.

Matthew Graham

Kirk Herbstreit speaks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Kirk Herbstreit speaks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The entire country music world is grieving the tragic passing of Brett James.

Killed suddenly in a plane crash yesterday in North Carolina, the songwriter and singer is being remembered with heartfelt testimonials from family and friends singing the praises of the 57 year old known for writing hit songs like Carrie Underwood's No. 1 smash hit, "Jesus, Take the Wheel," which also won two Grammys including Best Country Song.

Brett James
2020 inductee Brett James during the the 50th/51st Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. / Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the sports world, ESPN's No. 1 college football analyst and "College GameDay" star Kirk Herbstreit was friends with James, and sadly, the 56-year-old former Ohio State quarterback found out while on-air for his NFL "Thursday Night Football" gig.

Kirk Herbstreit
Kirk Herbstreit pets his dog, Peter, on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbstreit, who lives in Nashville, wrote on X to shared his personal thoughts about the man who also wrote No. 1 hits for Kenny Chesney and Martina McBride.

"Brett was certainly that-one of the most talented and yet humble and down to earth guys I’ve met," Herbstreit wrote.

Brett James
Brett James sings on stage during a live broadcast at Analog in Nashville, Tenn., March 8, 2025. / Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James also sang at Herbstreit's 50th birthday bash, so it's obvious there was a great friendship and admiration between the two.

It's been an emotional couple of weeks for Herbstreit, who had to say goodbye on-air to his longtime colleague, dear friend, and mentor Lee Corso in late August. Now it's the horrific passing of his friend James.

Herbstreit will certainly be working on "College GameDay" from Miami with a heavy heart.

Herbstreit concluded his note, "Just heartbreaking-my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they cope with this unthinkable reality."

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

