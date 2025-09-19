Kirk Herbstreit posts heartfelt note for friend Brett James tragic passing
The entire country music world is grieving the tragic passing of Brett James.
Killed suddenly in a plane crash yesterday in North Carolina, the songwriter and singer is being remembered with heartfelt testimonials from family and friends singing the praises of the 57 year old known for writing hit songs like Carrie Underwood's No. 1 smash hit, "Jesus, Take the Wheel," which also won two Grammys including Best Country Song.
In the sports world, ESPN's No. 1 college football analyst and "College GameDay" star Kirk Herbstreit was friends with James, and sadly, the 56-year-old former Ohio State quarterback found out while on-air for his NFL "Thursday Night Football" gig.
Herbstreit, who lives in Nashville, wrote on X to shared his personal thoughts about the man who also wrote No. 1 hits for Kenny Chesney and Martina McBride.
"Brett was certainly that-one of the most talented and yet humble and down to earth guys I’ve met," Herbstreit wrote.
James also sang at Herbstreit's 50th birthday bash, so it's obvious there was a great friendship and admiration between the two.
It's been an emotional couple of weeks for Herbstreit, who had to say goodbye on-air to his longtime colleague, dear friend, and mentor Lee Corso in late August. Now it's the horrific passing of his friend James.
Herbstreit will certainly be working on "College GameDay" from Miami with a heavy heart.
Herbstreit concluded his note, "Just heartbreaking-my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they cope with this unthinkable reality."
