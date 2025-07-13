Megan Thee Stallion drops another bikini stunner on Klay Thompson Bahamas trip
Megan Thee Stallion crushed another bikini post on Instagram Sunday a day after Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson confirmed their relationship in new photos from the Bahamas.
The four-time NBA champion formerly with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson, 35, went viral in a post where he was spotted in the background of Megan Thee Stallion’s original pool bikini post.
The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, previously dated Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig in 2024. Thompson, meanwhile, was most recently linked to actress and singer Coco Jones from 2021-2023 and before that actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González.
It was in this Bahamas vacation photo dump that Thompson had the hidden gem of being with Pete:
She followed it up with another bikini bombshell post on Instagram, this time on the beach.
And then on the water on a yacht.
While Thompson wasn’t in her photos, we know he was on the beach enjoying his trip at some point.
We can’t wait to see more of the couple out together.
It certainly looks like they are both enjoying their summers.
