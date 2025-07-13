The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Megan Thee Stallion drops another bikini stunner on Klay Thompson Bahamas trip

The rapper and the NBA star have both posted from the beautiful tropical location of their vacation.

Matt Ryan

Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center.
Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center.

Megan Thee Stallion crushed another bikini post on Instagram Sunday a day after Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson confirmed their relationship in new photos from the Bahamas.

The four-time NBA champion formerly with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson, 35, went viral in a post where he was spotted in the background of Megan Thee Stallion’s original pool bikini post.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, previously dated Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig in 2024. Thompson, meanwhile, was most recently linked to actress and singer Coco Jones from 2021-2023 and before that actresses Laura Harrier and Eiza González.

It was in this Bahamas vacation photo dump that Thompson had the hidden gem of being with Pete:

She followed it up with another bikini bombshell post on Instagram, this time on the beach.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

And then on the water on a yacht.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

While Thompson wasn’t in her photos, we know he was on the beach enjoying his trip at some point.

Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson/Instagram

We can’t wait to see more of the couple out together.

It certainly looks like they are both enjoying their summers.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson/Instagram

