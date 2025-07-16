NBA stars who married their high school sweethearts
It’s rare to see high school sweethearts last all the way to marriage, but you’d think even rarer to see a star NBA player with all the fame overcome those odds, too. There are several who have married their true loves after being together since teenagers, though.
Names like LeBron James and Stephen Curry are just a few of the well documented ones.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron met his now wife Savannah James while he was a star at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, but they didn’t tie the knot until 2013. They now have three kids with Bronny on the Lakers, Bryce heading to be an Arizona Wildcats basketball player, and Zhuri who just matched mom in Chanel and showed off her dribbling skills with dad.
Steph and Ayesha Curry met as teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have four kids with Riley now almost as tall as her Golden State Warriors dad, Ryan who isn’t far behind, Canon who is as cold as his dad with his stare, and baby Cai who won Fourth of July in a photo with dad.
Check out some of the others who found their sweethearts while they were in high school.
Note that Kobe Bryant met Vanessa Bryant when he was 21 but she was 17 and in high school.
The others in the slideshows are Russell Westbrook who married Nina Earl in 2015, NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who married Hailey Summers in 2024, Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks (married 2023), and Chris Paul and Jada Crowley (married in 2011).
