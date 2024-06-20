Jeanie Buss Was 'Genuinely Disappointed' Lakers Failed to Land Dan Hurley
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was "genuinely disappointed" that the franchise was unable to land UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley as its next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic.
Only Buss and Pelinka met with Hurley and his wife in the Lakers' facility on June 7, and Buss was labeled as "highly motivated" to make Hurley the team's next coach. When Hurley rejected the position, the focus of the search turned back to JJ Redick, who the Lakers hired on Thursday to lead their franchise. Redick had previously met with the organization at the NBA draft combine in May, and regained traction in the search on June 13, when he met with Pelinka and the Buss family in the wake of Hurley rejecting the job.
Redick's basketball IQ, as well as his perceived ability to connect with players, are among the reasons why he was the choice for the Lakers, even as a first-time head coach.
Redick agreed to a four-year deal in the range of $8 million per year, and will be expected to develop the young players on the roster and usher the franchise into the post-LeBron James era.