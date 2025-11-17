Landry Kiffin posts Ole Miss 'best time' with dad Lane to LSU, Florida heating up
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels got a big win at home on Saturday night over the Florida Gators — one of the teams pursuing him. Amid all the coaching vacancy rumors and drama, his daughter Landry Kiffin posted on Monday.
The drama has gotten to be so much even the Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson just weighed in.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin leaves Ole Miss decision clue praising wife Layla with backlash mounting
The Kiffins certainly know drama as Lane has left several jobs in the past like when he bolted the Tennessee Volunteers in 2010 for the USC Trojans. Even Landry, 20, has raised eyebrows this season hard launching her relationship with LSU Tiger star linebacker Whit Weeks the week he was playing Ole Miss, and then missing Ole Miss games while rocking LSU fits instead like her white-tiger look at Alabama, and the one below.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry slays Ole Miss red stunner for Florida game-day fit
Lane’s son Knox, 16, who is a class of 2028 recruit, even took visits to LSU and the Alabama this season while saying he won’t play for his dad at Ole Miss.
Speculation on Lane’s future continues to grow after it was just reported that members of his family took a private jet on Sunday and Monday on visits to Florida and LSU.
Despite all it all, Landry continues to drown out the noise posting videos like dancing in a dress for her sorority formal, and now a photo dump where she wrote “best time of the year.”
She’d also post a game-day photo from Saturday with Knox who rocked the Ole Miss gear with the Oregon Ducks sandals as an interesting combo.
There’s never a dull moment in the Kiffin household, is there?
Ole Miss is 10-1 and on a bye week before the big Egg Bowl vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs the day after Thanksgiving. So much will no doubt happen with Lane Kiffin and his family by then.
