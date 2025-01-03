The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin turns heads posting photo of ex-wife Layla after Gator Bowl win

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin fuels speculation surrounding his relationship with ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, after defeating Duke.

Jul 29, 2010: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and ex-wife Layla Kiffin at the 20th Century Fox studios/
The Ole Miss Rebels blew out the Duke Blue Devils 52-20 in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who felt snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee, wanted send a strong message during their final game of the season.

"I’m just proud of our players.," Kiffin told reporters. "They wanted to send a statement to a lot of people. They felt left out of something and disrespected and so they showed today, against a really good team, a nine-win ACC team that I think was the best defense supposedly in the ACC. They made a statement I think."

Helping Kiffin celebrate the Rebels' huge win at EverBank Stadium, his daughter, Landry Kiffin, who's a student at Ole Miss. While the 50-year-old coach's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, did not attend the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, he posted a photo of her after the game.

Amid rumors of a possible reconciliation, Kiffin's decision to share a picture of her amid a slew of game-related posts turned some heads.

Layla Kiffin
Jan 2, 2025: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shares a photo of his ex-wife Layla Kiffin after the Gator Bowl. / @threreallanekiffin/Instagram

Maybe if Layla was holding up an Ole Miss shirt, the timing of the photo would make more sense. Kiffin and Layla announced their divorce in February 2016.

Kiffin shared in a statement at the time, "We are fully committed to our kids’ future being our No. 1 priority. We will maintain an amicable relationship with respect for each other as we raise these three wonderful children. We will have no further comments and appreciate respect for our family’s privacy."

Over the past few months, however, Kiffin and Layla, have been spending a lot of quality time together, including a holiday trip to New York City in December.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss head Coach Lane Kiffin and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, at their daughter's birthday party. / @thereallanekiffing/Instagram

