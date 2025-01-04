Lane Kiffin deletes photo hugging ex-wife Layla on her birthday
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was riding high after his team crushed the Duke Blue Devils 52-20 in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. The Rebels became the second team in franchise history to have back-to-back season with at least 10 wins.
Kiffin is confident Ole Miss will make strong case to make it the College Football Playoffs next season. "My point is we can keep getting better just continuing to add players and add pieces and keeping our staff together, too, which has been very critical," he told reporters aftet the game.
After celebrating the team's win at EverBank Stadium, Kiffin directed his attention toward his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, whose birthday is Jan 3. Amid rumors that the couple reconciled after divorcing in 2016, Kiffin posted a photo on Instagram which featured him embracing Layla in a hug.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas trip photo
However, the 49-year-old coach deleted the post less than two hours later. While it's not immediately clear why he removed the post, the picture drew very mixed reactions from Layla, and their two daughters, Landry and Presley Kiffin.
Layla commented, "Omg🤦♀️." Presely simply wrote, "ew." Landry, however, seemed to enjoy the speculation and wrote, "There’s no way," before adding, "Hard launch."
While fans started to guess that Kiffin and Layla might've rekindled their romance started after Landry's birthday party last month, as he posted several photos with his ex-wife sans their daughter, the former USC Trojans head coach seems to be rethinking how much of his personal life he wants share on social media.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year
CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve