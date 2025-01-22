Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin poses with daughter Landry in yoga post-sweat selfie
Lane Kiffin is enjoying all kinds of activities during his offseason, including some sweaty yoga with his oldest daughter Landry Kiffin.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach won the Gator Bowl over the Duke Blue Devils on January 3, and has since enjoyed some fun times like duck hunting that he shared on social media. While he’s hitting the recruiting trail, he took some time to get in a yoga session he shared from the class.
After the class, he and his 20-year-old daughter posed for a post-sweat selfie together.
Lane also appears to be wearing the sweats Landry wanted for Christmas.
Landry, who is a sophomore at Ole Miss, was a bright spot for dad all season with her fits like her low-cut top and custom Rebels jacket, and her polka-dot dress stunner.
She will be joined by younger brother Knox, 17, in Oxford after the shocking news that dad and mom Layla Kiffin have reconciled after divorcing in 2016 after 12 years.
The father of three with Layla — they also have Presley Kiffin, 18, who is headed to USC to play volleyball — will be able to watch his son play quarterback at Oxford High School, and crush some more yoga sessions with Landry and Layla.
