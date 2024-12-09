Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry goes makeup free for extreme beauty procedure
Landry Kiffin always looks good with her posts on Instagram and TikTok. Now, she’s sharing one of her beauty secrets while going makeup-free and no filter.
The daughter of Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin is a sophomore herself at the school. She’s been a bright spot for the team all season with her heartfelt hug with dad after a big win, and her school pride mirror selfie, and her game day polka-dot cocktail dress.
The 19-year-old recently dazzled in a sparkly minidress showing off her abs while dancing. She also wowed in a sphagetti string top while lip syncing to Milli Vanilli.
With Ole Miss officially out of the playoffs, Landry took some time to show off “the best” skin treatment on her face on Instagram where she went makeup free for the procedure for the world to see her natural beauty.
While Landry didn’t specify exactly what the treatment is, it appears to be a HydraFacial treatment or a similar skin rejuvenation procedure. HydraFacial uses a specialized device to cleanse, exfoliate, extract impurities, and hydrate the skin with serums. The tool in the technician’s hand and the glowing, hydrated appearance of the skin afterward align with this procedure. It’s popular for improving skin tone, texture, and hydration.
She certainly looks relaxes and will have rejuvenated skin for whatever bowl game dad and Ole Miss end up in.
