Lane Kiffin's daughter Presley drops boyfriend Instagram official post for major news
The youngest daughter of Lane Kiffin is blazing her own path and heading to be a USC Trojans volleyball player while her mom Layla Kiffin and brother Knox are headed to Oxford, Mississippi. She also dropped some boyfriend news on Instagram and where he’s headed to play college basketball.
Presley, 18, was just seen with her Ole Miss Rebels football coach dad celebrating his fourth year of sobriety with big sister Landry Kiffin, 20, with Presley stunning in some Daisy Dukes. She also made appearances at some of dad’s Ole Miss games like in Florida with her brother for a sweet family moment.
Presley, who lives in Southern California and goes to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana committed and signed to play volleyball at dad’s old school USC. She recently wowed in her full Trojans uniform, and took a trip to the Coliseum with mom both decked in Southern Cal gear.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares surprisingly sweet Landry, Presley daughters post
Now, she dropped some other commitment news with a photo of a boyfriend on Instagram with the fire heart emojis.
What a cute photo.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares daughters Landry, Presley cozy on the couch in chill fits
Owen Verna is a Mater Dei basketball player and committed to the St. Joseph’s Hawks back in June. On Thursday, Verna announced he has officially signed with the team.
Congratulations to both Presley and Owen.
