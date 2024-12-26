Lane Kiffin shares daughters Landry, Presley cozy on the couch in chill fits
The Kiffin family continues to win the holidays all together.
After celebrating daughter Landry’s epic 20th birthday that saw her slay an extremely low-cut fit, sizzle with her mom Layla Kiffin and sister Presley Kiffin in New York City, and return home with a ridiculous amount of clothes, it was Christmas time back in Manhattan Beach, California.
The Ole Miss Rebels football coach and his family were all together for the holiday where Landry of course crushed her Christmas pajamas with a green beanie on. Dad then posted his daughters sitting around as Landry changed and added a dog, while Presley, 18, rocked her pajamas look.
Lane Kiffin, ex-wife Layla celebrate Christmas together with kids in USC territory
The Chihuahua dog looks angry at Lane. Maybe it didn’t like him missing out on the College Football Playoff.
Lane Kiffin's daughter Presley wows in her USC volleyball uniform
Rumors are flying that Lane and Layla, who were married for 12 years and then divorced in 2016, have reconciled and are back together after spending Landry’s birthday and the holidays together.
Landry goes to Ole Miss with dad while Presley is going to USC to play volleyball, and son Knox, 16, is a star quarterback in Southern California. Both Presley and Knox currently live with mom.
Whatever happens between Lane and Layla, the Kiffins are certainly winning the holidays.
