Lane Kiffin, ex-wife Layla celebrate Christmas together with kids in USC territory
Has oldest daughter Landry Kiffin been playing matchmaker for her parents this entire time?
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has credited Landry as a major reason for him feeling at home in Oxford, Mississippi, where she also attends school. Now the 20 year old might also be a major factor in bringing her parents back together.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's ex-wife Layla slays beside daughter Landry in black sequin dress
Ole Miss fans had been speculating ever since Layla had been spending more and more time with Landry in Oxford, and consequently Lane, starting in mid-December for Landry's 20th birthday, where mother and daughter crushed their fits.
Then that trend of hanging out continued for Landry's epic birthday celebration, which moved from Oxford to New York City, where the trio was also joined by younger sister Presley, who is attending USC to play volleyball, of course Lane's old stomping grounds as the former Trojans head coach. There, Kiffin shared more videos first-hand of Layla.
The good times continued coast-to-coast in USC country, Manhattan Beach to be specific, for Christmas, where Lane shared more family togetherness, along with their youngest son Knox, who plays quarterback for nearby Palos Verdes High School.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry slays holiday pajamas with beanie back in Cali
Besides holiday pajamas good times, Momma Kiffin was subjected to the Merry Christmas candle game challenge sweeping social media.
Ole Miss fans are very much rooting for a Layla and Lane reconciliation.
A USC reconciliation with Lincoln Riley on the hot seat? Not so much.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game