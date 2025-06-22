Lane Kiffin posts son Knox at rival Alabama football camp trolling him
Lane Kiffin has been the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels football team since 2020 and knows all about SEC rivalries. His son Knox — a class of 2028 quarterback — was at the University of Alabama camp on Saturday where dad made some elite posts trolling him.
Besides coaching against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC, Lane also was the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban for the the Tide from 2014-2016, winning a national title in 2015. He’s very familiar with the school.
Knox, 16, recently moved from California to attend Oxford High where he wore a pink tie to prom that his big sis approved. Knox’s mom Layla and dad reconciled after being divorced in 2016 and she’ll be joining her son and daughter Landry, 20, who goes to Ole Miss, for the fall. Knox is not a ranked recruit yet, but has offers from Arkansas State and SMU. Also, dad has hinted he may be recruiting him for the Rebels.
On Knox’s trip to Bama, dad posted the experience.
Then, there was a moment where Knox went to the Crimson Tide podium and pretended to be a coach like dad and Lane posted the moment. He wrote, “pov : coach kiffin” on it.
Knox was saying, “Can’t do anything about it. You know. There were pretty bad calls… I mean but can’t do anything about it. Hopefully we can be back next week.”
He’s a future college athlete and maybe a coach just like dad.
