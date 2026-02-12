Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Causes Stir Wearing Bathrobe and Cowboy Hat While Skiing
Lane Kiffin may be busy at work as the new head coach of LSU Tigers football, but his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin is certainly enjoying the offseason.
The 50-year-old football coach made waves when he bolted from the Ole Miss Rebels job right before the College Football Playoff. He brought Layla and their daughter Landry, 21, and son Knox, 16, to his introduction press conference.
Layla moved from Southern California to Mississippi after her and Lane’s youngest daughter Presley, 18, left to play volleyball for the USC Trojans. She and Lane are giving it another go after divorcing in 2016 after 12 years of marriage and three kids with Presley, Knox, and Landry.
She is always a hit on game days at Ole Miss like her whiteout look posing with Landry, and this denim stunner on the road with her mom.
RELATED: LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Crushed by Wife Layla in Matching Fit at NBA Game
And always showed up and showed out at Knox’s high school football games.
Layla, who just celebrated her birthday in a stunning look (see related below), showed off having fun on a girls’ trip where she posted skiing in her robe with her friends while rocking a gold cowboy hat.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Slays Leather Pants, Bold Top Birthday Fit Without LSU Coach
Layla wrote on her Instagram post, “Soooo fun…YC will never be the same 📸🥂✈️ #thankGodforfriends 🙏❤️.”
There were also some adult beverages being consumed of course. You have to stay warm out there.
That looks like fun and is the way to get into the spirit for the Winter Olympics.
Layla definitely knows how to let loose with or without Lane.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.