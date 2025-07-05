Lane Kiffin's wife Layla charms in chill beach selfie with USC-bound daughter Presley
Layla Kiffin enjoyed a beach day on Fourth of July with her and Lane Kiffin’s 18-year-old daughter Presley.
Presley is enjoying her summer before heading to the University of Southern California to play volleyball. She’s spending time with mom in Cali beforehand, and before mom heads to Oxford, Mississippi, to be with the Ole Miss Rebels coach and their son Knox, 16, and daughter Landry, 20.
Lane, 50, and Layla, 51, have reconciled after being married for 12 years and divorced since 2016. He’s posted them celebrating an anniversary and her checking out “home” in Mississippi. They have the three kids together. Knox moved a few months ago from California to attend Oxford High as a quarterback, while Landry is a student at Ole Miss.
Presley, meanwhile, just graduated high school and the whole family came out for the ceremony where dad wore his favorite Rebels fit game-day fit.
Layla just took Presley to USC orientation, and then had a beach day for 4th of July together where a happy mom and daughter had a big smile together.
While Layla will be rooting on Lane and Ole Miss come football season, no doubt, she’ll be back to root on Presley at USC come volleyball season.
