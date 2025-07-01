The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin shows off incredible ‘record’ catch with strange-looking sea creature

The Ole Miss Rebels head football coach goes deep sea fishing in Florida with son Knox and posts a shocking catch.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin got some offseason bonding time with his son Knox on a Florida fishing trip, and in the process landed a stunning catch.

The Ole Miss Rebels head football coach is enjoying the offseason before the grind starts. He’s been seen having fun with his daughter Landry, 20, and Knox, 16, at a Theo Von comedy show, and attending his other daughter 18-year-old Presley’s high school graduation in California where he took an epic selfie in the place USC fired him at. He also showed off Landry’s insane travel wardrobe on his SEC meetings trip.

Knox, who moved to Oxford this year to finish high school where he’s being recruited as a quarterback, is having a blast with dad. The two hit the water in Florida for some father-son deep sea fishing.

Knox and Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram
Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Lane would show off Knox with a big catch:

Knox Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

But it was this insane sea creature that Lane posted that really caught our attention. It’s actually a trumpetfish, but it looks insane. Lane said, “Florida Record Trumpet Fish 62 1/2 inches. #GulfOfAmerica @realDonaldTrump.”

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/X

Yea, it was so impressive and has the president’s name in it that he even tagged Donald Trump on it.

Here’s a closer look at the creature.

Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/X

Congrats coach on another winning day.

