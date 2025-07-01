Lane Kiffin shows off incredible ‘record’ catch with strange-looking sea creature
Lane Kiffin got some offseason bonding time with his son Knox on a Florida fishing trip, and in the process landed a stunning catch.
The Ole Miss Rebels head football coach is enjoying the offseason before the grind starts. He’s been seen having fun with his daughter Landry, 20, and Knox, 16, at a Theo Von comedy show, and attending his other daughter 18-year-old Presley’s high school graduation in California where he took an epic selfie in the place USC fired him at. He also showed off Landry’s insane travel wardrobe on his SEC meetings trip.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes ‘the perfect outfit’ in mirror selfie
Knox, who moved to Oxford this year to finish high school where he’s being recruited as a quarterback, is having a blast with dad. The two hit the water in Florida for some father-son deep sea fishing.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry crushes dad, Ole Miss football players in pilates class
Lane would show off Knox with a big catch:
But it was this insane sea creature that Lane posted that really caught our attention. It’s actually a trumpetfish, but it looks insane. Lane said, “Florida Record Trumpet Fish 62 1/2 inches. #GulfOfAmerica @realDonaldTrump.”
Yea, it was so impressive and has the president’s name in it that he even tagged Donald Trump on it.
Here’s a closer look at the creature.
Congrats coach on another winning day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit