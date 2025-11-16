The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's wife Layla mistaken for blonde hugging Ole Miss coach after Florida win

The Rebels coach was spreading the joy after the big win over the Gators, but it wasn’t his wife he gave a hug to.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin watches pregame warmups against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin watches pregame warmups against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels took care of business on Saturday in Mississippi in a thriller vs. the Florida Gators. He celebrated his 10th win of the season with his son Knox Kiffin, and what one reporter thought was his wife Layla Kiffin.

Lane’s family has been there for him all season after Knox moved with mom after Lane reconciled with her. We’ve seen Layla rocking a head-turning all-denim fit in the win over Oklahoma, and posing with their daughter Landry Kiffin with matching white fits.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry slays Ole Miss red stunner for Florida game-day fit

Before Saturday’s game, Lane was rooting on his quarterback son Knox and the Oxford High Chargers as they won a playoff game. He was even seen with the comedian Theo Von at the game.

Lane Kiffin with Theo Von
Lane Kiffin with Theo Von / Lane Kiffin/Instagra

RELATED: Landry Kiffin shows off dance moves not worrying about dad Lane leaving Ole Miss

Kiffin would talk about how special it’s been watching Knox have his moment in high school — although he has said he won’t play for father in college — and he’s enjoying his dad moments. When asked about his moment with Knox and Layla after Saturday’s win, Kiffin responded that it wasn’t Layla he hugged.

”I guess all blondes look alike” is a classic Kiffin quote. It was actually the school’s athletic director Keith Carter’s wife.

Coach and Ole Miss have a bye week before playing the final game of the regular season in the Egg Bowl vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday, November 28. Should 10-1 Ole Miss win, it’s almost a shoe-in for the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin is all about family and football, but he definitely wasn’t hugging wife Layla after the Florida win.

Layla and Lane Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

