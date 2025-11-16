Lane Kiffin's wife Layla mistaken for blonde hugging Ole Miss coach after Florida win
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels took care of business on Saturday in Mississippi in a thriller vs. the Florida Gators. He celebrated his 10th win of the season with his son Knox Kiffin, and what one reporter thought was his wife Layla Kiffin.
Lane’s family has been there for him all season after Knox moved with mom after Lane reconciled with her. We’ve seen Layla rocking a head-turning all-denim fit in the win over Oklahoma, and posing with their daughter Landry Kiffin with matching white fits.
Before Saturday’s game, Lane was rooting on his quarterback son Knox and the Oxford High Chargers as they won a playoff game. He was even seen with the comedian Theo Von at the game.
Kiffin would talk about how special it’s been watching Knox have his moment in high school — although he has said he won’t play for father in college — and he’s enjoying his dad moments. When asked about his moment with Knox and Layla after Saturday’s win, Kiffin responded that it wasn’t Layla he hugged.
”I guess all blondes look alike” is a classic Kiffin quote. It was actually the school’s athletic director Keith Carter’s wife.
Coach and Ole Miss have a bye week before playing the final game of the regular season in the Egg Bowl vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday, November 28. Should 10-1 Ole Miss win, it’s almost a shoe-in for the College Football Playoff.
Kiffin is all about family and football, but he definitely wasn’t hugging wife Layla after the Florida win.
