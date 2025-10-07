Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla hangs with country star without Ole Miss husband
Hidden in all the hoopla around daughter Landry Kiffin and her LSU Tigers boyfriend the last time Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels stepped out the field, was Layla Kiffin rocking a surprising fit for another team. The reconciled wife of Lane and mom of Landry just posted another stunner on a game week.
Layla and Lane were married from 2004 to 2016 and recently reconciled after all those years. They have daughters Landry, 20, Presley, 18, who is a USC Trojans volleyball player, and son Knox, 16, who plays quarterback at Oxford High in Mississippi, together.
Layla has quickly become a hit on game days from her all-white looking posing with Landry, and Lane swooning over her on the sideline.
She also likes to post other fire looks away from Lane and football games like her roller derby fit. This time she surprised posing next to country singer star Jelly Roll saying, “You Jelly?”
It’s not the first time we’ve seen Layla go all country either, like this cowgirl fit with her friends.
Layla has proven lucky, too, as Lane’s Rebels squad is now 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country. The coach has many reasons to be happy these days.
