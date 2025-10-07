The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla hangs with country star without Ole Miss husband

The coach’s wife posts another stunning photo on a Rebels game week.

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin worked the sidelines as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin worked the sidelines as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hidden in all the hoopla around daughter Landry Kiffin and her LSU Tigers boyfriend the last time Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels stepped out the field, was Layla Kiffin rocking a surprising fit for another team. The reconciled wife of Lane and mom of Landry just posted another stunner on a game week.

Layla and Lane were married from 2004 to 2016 and recently reconciled after all those years. They have daughters Landry, 20, Presley, 18, who is a USC Trojans volleyball player, and son Knox, 16, who plays quarterback at Oxford High in Mississippi, together.

Layla has quickly become a hit on game days from her all-white looking posing with Landry, and Lane swooning over her on the sideline.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Layla and Lane for the first home game of the season. / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

She also likes to post other fire looks away from Lane and football games like her roller derby fit. This time she surprised posing next to country singer star Jelly Roll saying, “You Jelly?”

Layla Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Layla go all country either, like this cowgirl fit with her friends.

Layla Kiffin
Layla Kiffin (middle) / Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Layla has proven lucky, too, as Lane’s Rebels squad is now 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country. The coach has many reasons to be happy these days.

Lane Kiffin, Layla Kiffin
@thereallanekiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

