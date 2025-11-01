The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin, wife Layla win Halloween coordinating perfect couple's costumes

The Ole Miss Rebels coach dials up the right combination with his reconciled wife like he does with his playbook on Saturdays.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin throws the ball prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin throws the ball prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin is known for dialing up the right plays for his Ole Miss Rebels team. The night before the game vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks, he dialed up the perfect Halloween costume combination with his reconciled wife Layla Kiffin.

While Kiffin is at the center of a lot of coaching rumors around the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers, he’s winning football games at Mississippi (8-1) and spending time with his family that moved to be with him in Oxford. He was just at son Knox’s Oxford High victory where his pose with Layla and his son should make Ole Miss fans happy.

Lane Kiffin with Knox and Layla
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

On Halloween, the Kiffins brought with with their costumes. First, daughter Landry and her boyfriend and LSU linebacker Whit Weeks coordinated Harry Potter-themed costumes where Landry was the perfect Hermoine Granger.

Then, it was dad and mom’s turn where they got creative where dad was “curiosity” and mom was the cat. Throw in a bloody knife and their “curiosity killed the cat” costumes were a winner.

Layla and Lane Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Layla and Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Layla and Lane were married for 12 years and divorced in 2016. They have daughters Landry, 20, Presley, 18, who is at USC playing volleyball, and son Knox, 16. They are back together and like newlyweds all over — even Halloween and on game days.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

