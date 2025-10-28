Lane Kiffin's wife Layla has rare tweet celebrating team not named Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels had a big win this past weekend at the Oklahoma Sooners. The head coach’s wife and son were there to celebrate with him. They also have another team to celebrate in the Kiffin household.
Lane has Ole Miss now at 7-1 and No. 7 in the latest AP poll after the win in Norman, Oklahoma. His reconciled wife Layla Kiffin posted a fire denim fit from the stadium rooting him on, while 16-year-old son Knox took a photo with dad on the field after the game.
Knox is a class of 2028 quarterback at Oxford High in Mississippi where he moved from Southern California with mom. He recently took a recruiting visit to LSU and had a surprising answer when asked about playing in college for dad. He’s also had a crazy season hitting a celebration that caught the eye of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, and then making dad proud with the winning pass in an overtime game.
The Oxford High Chargers are now 7-1 just like Lane’s Ole Miss team.
Layla also loves to post from Knox’s games and represent him like with her Oxford Chargers jersey on an Ole Miss game day, and with pictures at his games like below.
Layla also posted a rare message on X dedicated to Knox where she wrote, “Proud of this guy… ⚡#staythecourse @KnoxKiffinQB”
It’s a great football season in the Kiffin household and it’s not just for Lane and Ole Miss.
