Lane Kiffin's wife Layla has rare tweet celebrating team not named Ole Miss

The Rebels aren’t the only team being celebrated in the Kiffin household.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels had a big win this past weekend at the Oklahoma Sooners. The head coach’s wife and son were there to celebrate with him. They also have another team to celebrate in the Kiffin household.

Lane has Ole Miss now at 7-1 and No. 7 in the latest AP poll after the win in Norman, Oklahoma. His reconciled wife Layla Kiffin posted a fire denim fit from the stadium rooting him on, while 16-year-old son Knox took a photo with dad on the field after the game.

Lane and Knox
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Knox is a class of 2028 quarterback at Oxford High in Mississippi where he moved from Southern California with mom. He recently took a recruiting visit to LSU and had a surprising answer when asked about playing in college for dad. He’s also had a crazy season hitting a celebration that caught the eye of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, and then making dad proud with the winning pass in an overtime game.

The Oxford High Chargers are now 7-1 just like Lane’s Ole Miss team.

Layla also loves to post from Knox’s games and represent him like with her Oxford Chargers jersey on an Ole Miss game day, and with pictures at his games like below.

Layla Kiffin and Knox Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Layla also posted a rare message on X dedicated to Knox where she wrote, “Proud of this guy… ⚡#staythecourse @KnoxKiffinQB”

It’s a great football season in the Kiffin household and it’s not just for Lane and Ole Miss.

Knox Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

