Lane Kiffin’s heartwarming photo with wife Layla, son will upset LSU, Florida fans
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels play a home game on Saturday vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kiffin is at the center of SEC coaching rumors but showed why it’s going to be hard to lure him away from Mississippi in a photo with his reconciled wife Layla and their son Knox.
Lane has the Ole Miss Rebels at 7-1 and No. 7 in the latest AP poll heading into Saturday’s game. With his success, he’s a big target for the current Florida Gators and LSU Tigers openings.
RELATED: How much Florida would have to pay Lane Kiffin to get him to leave Ole Miss
Lane’s family — minus his daughter Presley who is a USC Trojans volleyball player — is all in Oxford, Mississippi. Daughter Landry, 20, goes to the college and despite betraying him last week at an LSU football game and in an LSU fit for her boyfriend instead of at his big win in Oklahoma, is his biggest fan and the reason he stayed to coach at the school. Layla moved from Southern California with Knox this year and has been a hit at games like her all-denim stunner in the win over the Sooners. And the 16-year-old Knox is a 2028 quarterback prospect, and while he’s not going to play for dad in college, he says, he’s making Lane proud.
As are all his kids..
Lane posed for a photo after another Oxford High Chargers’ victory (8-1 on the season) on Thursday night with both Layla and Knox.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's wife Layla has rare tweet celebrating team not named Ole Miss
While Kiffin has a history of bolting programs like Tennessee in 2010, his family’s lives are built around Oxford and Mississippi and the coach looks truly happy at Ole Miss.
And while that doesn’t mean he’ll stay, this is a new Lane Kiffin and he’s got everything he wants right now at Ole Miss.
