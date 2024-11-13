LeBron James' 10-year-old-daughter has meme-worthy reaction to brother Bronny's sweaty hug
Between her dad LeBron and her big brother Bronny, 10-year-old Zhuri James has probably been surrounded by sweaty basketball players her entire life. So, it’s no surprise that at 20-year-old Bronny’s G-League game on Monday, November 10, she wasn’t exactly thrilled to get a hug from her big bro.
An Instagram video surfaced on Monday in which the ball player pulls Zhuri in for a hug, which she reluctantly returns.
Zhuri's look is simply priceless meme material as she shakes off the sweat after he releases her. She looked right at the camera and stuck out her tongue in utter revulsion.
Savannah James, LeBron’s wife, and the mom of the James kids, reposted the video on her Instagram Story as a reminder to Bronny to not assume anyone wants his sticky hugs.
“I’m sure this was a lesson learned,” the 38-year-old WAG wrote in the caption.
Commenters on ESPN’s Instagram post were quick to praise the pre-teen’s personality and humor in the video.
“She the real star of the family 😂,” wrote one follower.
“Hella potential for good memes 🤣,” an IG user pointed out.
A sympathetic follower noticed that Zhuri’s head lined up right under her brother’s underarm area, which probably didn’t smell like a bed of roses. “That was straight armpit too 😂😂😂😂😂,” they commented.
Zhuri is the youngest of the three James kids.
The middle brother, Bryce, is 17 and currently plays basketball at Sierra Canyon High School. Sports Illustrated does not yet have information on how sweaty his hugs are.
