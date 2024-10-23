Savannah James, Bronny share heartfelt moment after historic Lakers debut
It was a special day at the James household on Tuesday. LeBron and Savannah James celebrated their daughter Zhuri's 10th birthday with an awesome setup, before heading off to crypto.com Arena for a historic night for LeBron and oldest son Bronny, who still lives in the family's LA compound.
LeBron pulled up to the arena in an iced out blazer for the Los Angeles Lakers opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves and that was just the beginning.
In the second quarter, Bronny checked into the game alongside LeBron, making them the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game.
MORE: Savannah James' proud mom flex playing as Bronny in NBA 2K
After the game, LeBron and Bronny combined for an incredible on-court interview to reflect on their historic moment, but the celebration wasn't over.
Savannah was waiting for her son and husband in the tunnel and immediately shared a warm embrace as a proud LeBron looked on.
It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the James family and it's great that everyone was able to be in the arena when they took the court.
As LeBron and Bronny checked in, cameras panned to show Zhuri with a beaming smile next you brother Bryce.
To make the historic night even sweeter, the Lakers came away with a 110-103 victory over the Timberwolves.
