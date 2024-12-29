Lions QB Jarod Goff’s wife Christen shares BTS photos from wedding at luxury resort
Jared Goff is having an incredible season for the 13-2 Detroit Lions. He also had an incredible offseason beforehand when he got married to Christen Harper in June. Now Christen (Goff) shared more behind-the-scenes moments of the lavish day.
Jared, 30, is hoping to lead the Lions to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance and his No. 1 fan Christen, 31, has been there for him all season in her stunning fits like her fire look with a Texas-sized wedding ring, and her denim look for Jared’s perfect game.
The couple also shared some tender moments on the sidelines for games like their winning kiss.
RELATED: Jared Goff's wife Christen dazzles in low-cut little black dress at SI Swimsuit event
Jared and Christen have been together since 2019 and got married in beautiful Ojai, California, in a lavish resort wedding. Christen took to Instagram to show more adrorable moments from the special day on June 22. She captioned it, “Moments from my favorite day of 2024 🤍.” Scroll through to see them all.
One moment that stood out was her sizzling reception minidress she wore.
Both Jared and Christen are from California — he’s from NorCal where he played football for the California Golden Bears, and she’s from just outside of Los Angeles.
It looks like Jared and Christen had an epic time and are a perfect match. It’s awesome she shared more moments from their special day.
Will Christen join Jared back in the Bay Area for the big Monday night game at the San Francisco 49ers?
