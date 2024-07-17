Livvy Dunne's adorable answer about Paul Skenes' nastiest pitch
Usually it’s Livvy Dunne on the red carpet or in one of her social media posts that is leaving folks in awe.
But on the mound, it’s her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes, that’s leaving fans in awe with his nasty, mid-90s splinker.
Diehard baseball and Bucs fans probably know about the unhittable pitch, but what about his jet-setting A-list girlfriend? Rob Friedmen, better known as Pitching Ninja, had Skenes ask her how to throw a fastball.
Per usual, Dunne crushes it with her great line at the end, “I’m more of a splinker girl.”
After the red carpet, Dunne, ever the supportive girlfriend, was cheering on her man as he got out of the first inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game unscathed, even though the National League eventually lost to the American League 5-3.
Although in the end, the real winners of the MLB All-Star Game were Dunne and Skenes.
