The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's adorable answer about Paul Skenes' nastiest pitch

The social media A-lister’s charm offensive was on full display with her Pirates ace boyfriend standing by her side.

Matthew Graham

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks the red carpet during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne walks the red carpet during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Usually it’s Livvy Dunne on the red carpet or in one of her social media posts that is leaving folks in awe.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

But on the mound, it’s her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes, that’s leaving fans in awe with his nasty, mid-90s splinker.

RELATED: Dunne delivers sweetest one-liner about what makes Skenes the perfect bf

Diehard baseball and Bucs fans probably know about the unhittable pitch, but what about his jet-setting A-list girlfriend? Rob Friedmen, better known as Pitching Ninja, had Skenes ask her how to throw a fastball.

Per usual, Dunne crushes it with her great line at the end, “I’m more of a splinker girl.”

After the red carpet, Dunne, ever the supportive girlfriend, was cheering on her man as he got out of the first inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game unscathed, even though the National League eventually lost to the American League 5-3.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in glittery gown at All-Star Game; Paul Skenes rocks it too

Although in the end, the real winners of the MLB All-Star Game were Dunne and Skenes.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy moly: Insanely jacked 49ers rookie proves NFL players aren’t human (PHOTO)

Adorable: Livvy Dunne sports cute Skenes ‘30’ cowboy-boot tank for All-Star night

Smokin’: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too

2H2H: Zendaya rocks Miami Vice look after Harry Potter fit at 2024 Wimbledon 

Groovin’: Cameron Brink busts sweet dance moves with teammate Rickea Jackson

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationship Feed Page