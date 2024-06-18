SI

Pirates’ Paul Skenes Had MLB Fans in Awe With His Nasty 94-MPH Splinker

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes has quickly lived up to the hype thanks to an array of nasty pitches that have made professional hitters at the major league level look very silly.

That continued Monday night when he picked up his fourth win (4-0) of the season by giving up just one run in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds. He also struck out seven batters and lowered his ERA to an astounding 2.29.

Skenes, who brilliantly picked off Elly De La Cruz at first base during the victory, had MLB fans in awe with a 94-mph splinker pitch (a combination of a splitter and a sinker) that he used to strike out Tyler Stephenson in the second inning.

Look at this thing:

Fans couldn't believe it:

