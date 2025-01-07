Livvy Dunne chills in LSU sweatshirt for off-day massage, hangs with sister Julz
Livvy Dunne had quite the start to 2025 with the performance of her career for the LSU Lady Tigers, and then got some well-deserved time off.
The viral gymnast showed she will be a big part of the defending national champions squad this year with a tremendous performance on the beam in front of boyfriend Paul Skenes, followed up by an incredible score on the floor exercise.
Besides Skenes, her No. 1 fan there was her older sister, Julz Dunne, who rocked a crazy gold LSU cowgirl fit and had fun with some giant Livvy Dunne cutouts in the stands.
Julz, who also went to LSU, and Livvy had an off-day hang after where they took a sister selfie and then Livvy got a massage.
That looks like a painful massage for Livvy. Her muscles have to be sore after all that whirling and twirling in the win over Iowa State.
Dunne, 22, and Julz, 23, hang out all the time and Julz is the woman behind the curtain with a lot of Livvy’s social media.
It’s great to see Dunne with an “off” day, even if it’s just some more epic selfies and hanging with her No. 1 fan sister.
