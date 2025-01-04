Livvy Dunne has epic LSU pregame leotard dance off with Lady Tigers teammate
Livvy Dunne had a night worth dancing to on Friday with LSU Gymnastics.
The viral LSU gymnast had the performance of her five-year career with the Lady Tigers in their 2025 opener victory over the Iowa State Cyclones. Dunne not only scored super high on the balance beam with boyfriend Paul Skenes watching and sister Julz Dunne in a crazy gold cowgirl fit with a huge Livvy cutout, she had an epic performance on the floor exercise.
Before competing, Dunne wowed in her “white dazzler” hype leotard, and then crushed her purple LSU one in a locker room selfie. She also took to TikTok to dance “a little pregame hype” with teammate Kylie Coen.
Dunne and Coen looked like they had fun before the Lady Tigers took care of business, 197.300 t0 194.100.
Dunne competed for the first time as well as a graduate student after finishing her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA and a white-hot minidress underneath her gown. She’s clearly going to be a big part of this year’s squad based on her huge performance on Friday.
The Lady Tigers will next be in competition vs. the Florida Gators on January 19.
