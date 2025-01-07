Livvy Dunne gets flirty in red shoestring crop top with her blonde hair down
Livvy Dunne is off to a sizzling start to her 2025.
The viral LSU gymnast and new graduate student — she finished her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA and crushed her white-hot minidress underneath her gown — had the performance of her career in the Lady Tigers first meet of the year against Iowa State. She scored extremely high on the balance beam with boyfriend Paul Skenes watching, and then dominated on the floor exercise in an amazing performance.
The 22-year-old Dunne also of course wowed in her “white dazzler” hype leotard and a purple one in a pregame selfie. She even had a leotard dance off with her LSU teammate.
For her latest look of 2025, the NIL queen did an ad on Instagram for a drink while stunning in a red shoestring crop top while letting her hair down.
She’s also flaunting those gymnast abs while giving those flirty looks.
Dunne shut up all the haters with her performance on the mat as she clearly will be a big part of LSU’s first-ever gymnastics title defense along with teammates like Aleah Finnegan.
Dunne will be back for a quad event on January 11, and then January 17 vs. the Florida Gators. She’s certainly off to a hot start in 2025 both in and out of the gym.
