Livvy Dunne's clutch floor exercise for LSU Gymnastics proves haters wrong
Livvy Dunne had all eyes on her Friday night for her fifth and final year gymnastics opener for the LSU Lady Tigers, and she delivered the performance of her career to shut up all the haters.
Dunne, 22, came back to the team to help it defend its first-ever national championship. She even graduated in December with an insanely high GPA and came back as a graduate student.
The viral gymnast got ready Friday with a “white dazzler” leotard hype post from the team, and then slayed her shiny LSU leotard in a locker room selfie beforehand.
With boyfriend Paul Skenes in the house, Dunne crushed a 9.825 on the beam and then beat that score on the floor with a 9.875. Here’s her performance:
What an incredible performance by Dunne with all the eyes and pressure on her this season. Those who called her a “benchwarmer” can certainly eat their words now.
She proved she’s more than a leotard selfie. Even before tonight she has shown she will be a bigger part of this year’s team with her incredible flip videos vs. freshman year, and her nearly perfect performance on the floor exercise for her final fan showcase event.
Dunne’s performance on Friday definitely shut up all the haters.
