Livvy Dunne’s stunning LSU Gymnastics team photos drop

There was a lot of preparation that went into Livvy Dunne’s final team photos and media day for the LSU Lady Tigers.
First, Dunne showed how she dyed her hair in a dramatic makeover that proves, “blondes have more fun.” She continued that fun with an epic locker room selfie previewing the shiny leotard being worn for picture day. Finally, the 21-year-old played around, showing off some incredibly “hard” gymnastics moves.
Then it was time for the actual team shots, and they came out absolutely stunning. Here are the ones released that Dunne appeared in.
To see all the photos of her teammates, go to the LSU Gymnastics official Instagram page.
Dunne and her teammates are trying to repeat as national champions after winning the first title in school history, and they have been putting in the hard work to make it happen. The star gymnast recently proved she is a cardio queen one day, and showed how practice can leave her red-faced another day.
They are also a very tight-knit group. Over the summer Dunne shared photos of a team bonding weekend that featured lots of bikinis, and some bungee jumping.
Dunne is in her fifth and final year of eligibility and looks to be enjoying every moment. She’s also enjoying the money. The viral influencer is living large. She has amassed over 13 million social media followers and makes $4 million a year in NIL money and $9.5 million overall. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according toOn3's NIL 100 rankings. If that wasn’t enough star power, she’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
If these pictures are any indication, LSU is in for a beautiful season.
