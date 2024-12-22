Livvy Dunne’s furry hat facecard ruined by bored Paul Skenes behind her
Livvy Dunne took boyfriend Paul Skenes home for the holidays, but before they headed to New Jersey they had an epic date night in New York City.
Dunne, 22, graduated from LSU on Thursday with an insane GPA and had a white-hot minidress underneath her gown. She then received a big surprise gift from Skenes.
After graduating, Dunne and Skenes flew out to enjoy some alone time before heading to Dunne’s hometown. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace and his girlfriend had a swanky dinner date at Carbone where Dunne of course crushed her sizzling black minidress.
While out walking around, Dunne posed with the perfect facecard while Skenes stood on looking bored.
Skenes definitely looks like he’s tired of the selfies and they need to get to dinner.
This isn’t the first fine dining date the couple has had recently after they were in New Orleans where Skenes gave Dunne another epic stare from the table.
The two have been together since 2023 when he pitched at LSU and inseparable since.
After their night out, the couple went to Jersey where Dunne was already making fun of Skenes’ ‘diva’ fit while getting cozy.
After Christmas break Dunne will return to help the Lady Tigers try and defend their first-ever gymnastics national championship that starts on January 3 where they will unveil that natty banner.
Until then, expect more epic Dunne-Skenes moments where hopefully he looks more excited.
