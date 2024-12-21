Livvy Dunne makes fun of Paul Skenes’ ‘diva’ look in hometown Christmas visit
Livvy Dunne took a big step with boyfriend Paul Skenes: She’s brought him home for the holidays.
After the fifth-year senior LSU gymnast graduated with her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications while crushing an insanely high GPA, and then slayed her white-hot minidress underneath her gown, Dunne and Skenes flew back to see her family in New Jersey.
Dunne wasted no time dropping an epic bedroom selfie, much like how see did over Thanksgiving when she heated up her bedroom in an-all black fit.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes share adorable moment after LSU gymnastics showcase
While Dunne already got an elite graduation gift from Skenes, she couldn’t miss this opportunity to make fun of his “diva” look while back home.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne posts bedroom hometown selfie with girl next door vibes
This isn’t the first time Dunne has made fun of her Pittsburgh Pirates man like when she rated all his gymnastics skills.
The couple has been together since 2023 and has been inseparable since, even when Dunne upstages Skenes’ biggest moments like his National League Rookie of the Year award in her fire-red dress.
Hopefully it’s a great holiday for the two — who no doubt we haven’t heard the last of — and Skenes doesn’t have a Meet the Parents like experience like Ben Stiller.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?