Paul Skenes gives Livvy Dunne epic stare while on New Orleans dinner date
Livvy Dunne was apart from Paul Skenes for an epic Thanksgiving break, but found time upon her return for couple’s date night in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The fifth-year senior LSU gymnast returned to Baton Rouge after going home for the break to her family in New Jersey where she “cooked” up a special leather miniskirt in the kitchen, got cozy with a make-up free selfie, and gave off girl next door vibes with in a stunning look.
The 22-year-old returned to school to train, but also hosted a “girl’s night” where she literally was crushed by the Lady Tigers squad for a photo, and then kept it fun in some ab-revealing red pajamas at the party.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne surprises LSU teammate with extravagant Christmas gift
Dunne, who had been spending a ton of time with Skenes once his Pittsburgh Pirates season ended and even upstaged him for his big MLB moment, then got some time in for a date night in The Big Easy. She posted a picture of Skenes (who looks more and more like Josh Allen) all dapper in his jacket for a fancy dinner calling him “le bébé,” which is French for the baby. Skenes gave her a look while he was at the table that Dunne caught perfectly.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets cozy in shoestring tank top by her Christmas tree
Is it a look of love? A lethal face card like his one at the LSU football game? A death stare like stop photographing me I’m trying to order and I’m hungry? Only they know. Wherever they are it likely was bomb because that’s all of Nawlins and it’s hard not to have a good time out there.
Dunne and Skenes have dated since 2023 when he pitched for LSU and she “stalked him” after a game. They’ve been quite inseparable since.
