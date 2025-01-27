The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares puffy eyes selfie reality with boyfriend Paul Skenes lurking

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer shows her before-the-glam photos from her man’s big MLB awards night.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne of LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne of LSU gymnastics / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne went viral for another sizzling look that upstaged boyfriend Paul Skenes’ big night. She also showed how she looked prior to the glam and the stunning blue dress in a behind-the-scenes look at her New York City trip.

The viral LSU gymnast — who is having quite the final season for the Lady Tigers like her viral double backflip move — tagged along to her Pittsburgh Pirates man’s big BBWAA awards banquet where her backless blue dress stole the show.

The 22-year-old Dunne and Skenes have dated since 2023 when he pitched at LSU. They have been inseparable since. Almost too inseparable as Livvy shared her pre-dinner puffy eyes selfie but there’s someone lurking in the background for a photobomb.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares impromptu photos of backless stunner for Paul Skenes’ big night

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

There’s Skenes back there as Dunne shows off her fire eyeshadow. He did manage to get out of the way for her next shot.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne posts sappy bf Paul Skenes TikTok worthy of Valentine’s Day

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Here are a few other photos of the two Dunne shared with Skenes in the photos.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Dunne is competing as a graduate student after finishing her degree in interdisciplinary studies where surprise surprise Skenes was at her graduation and gave her an elite gift.

Dunne and the Lady Tigers are back in action Friday, January 31, vs. Missouri at home where Skenes, who doesn’t report back until mid-February with pitchers and catchers, will likely be there.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

