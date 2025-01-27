Livvy Dunne shares impromptu photos of backless stunner for Paul Skenes’ big night
Livvy Dunne upstaged her boyfriend Paul Skenes yet again in another stunning fit for his big night in New York City. She took to Snapchat to share a behind-the-scenes look starring her dress.
The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast and her Pittsburgh Pirates man have been inseparable since the MLB season ended with a New Orleans date night with an epic stare, and an unforgettable gift on Dunne’s graduation day, and Skenes capturing her perfect double backflip while watching a Lady Tigers gymnastics meet.
Dunne has also been by Skenes’ side for his biggest moments, even if she did outshine him like her fire-red dress during his National League Rookie of the Year announcement, and her perfect Pittsburgh Steelers fit at a game he was being honored, and for Saturday night’s BBWAA banquet for him to receive the actual award where her backless, low-cut blue dress completely stole the show.
Here’s more of her stunning dress that Dunne posted.
It was truly a jaw-dropping look from Dunne.
Skenes and her have been together since 2023 when he pitched at LSU before being drafted No. 1 overall to the Pirates.
While the night was for Skenes, Dunne in her blue dress won the MVP of the event.
