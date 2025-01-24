Livvy Dunne crushes purple and white LSU leotard selfie before SEC road opener
Friday’s SEC road opener for No.2 LSU vs. No. 14 Arkansas hadn’t even started yet and already Livvy Dunne was making fireworks with her stunning leotard.
The 22-year-old viral Lady Tigers gymnast has been much more than a pretty face on this year’s squad, crushing three consecutive competitions including last week’s crucial score on the floor in the team’s narrow win over No. 7 Florida in the SEC opener.
While Dunne did her best to hype the meet with her stunning action shot, nothing compared to her purple and white LSU leotard selfie slay she posted just hours before competition.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne posts sappy bf Paul Skenes TikTok worthy of Valentine’s Day
Dunne, who has slayed many leotards over her five years of college like last week’s “Wonder Woman” look, is clearly enjoying every moment of her final year of elgibility at LSU. She even sat in an ice bath with Kailin Choi, and then took an epic photo on the plane to Arkansas sandwiched between Alyona Shchennikova and Alexis Jeffrey.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
Besides the leotard selfie, Dunne also kept up with her influencer ways with a flirty 3-word cheer from her hotel bathroom.
Dunne will look to have another big day for the 4-1 defending national champions. She certainly will look good doing so.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve