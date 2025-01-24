Livvy Dunne posts sappy bf Paul Skenes TikTok worthy of Valentine’s Day
It may not be Valentine’s Day just yet, but Livvy Dunne’s sappy love tribute to boyfriend Paul Skenes certainly makes it feel like it is.
The viral LSU gymnast and the Pittsburgh Pirates ace have been inseparable since the MLB season ended and he won National League Rookie of the Year despite Dunne upstaging him in her fire-red dress.
We’ve seen Skenes with Dunne for an epic date night dinner stare photo, and at her graduation where he presented her an elite gift, and at her meets for the Lady Tigers where he captured the perfect video of Dunne’s double backflip move during a super-high score on the floor. Not to mention, he’s been the “best” Uber driver for her.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
The couple has been together since 2023 when Skenes pitched for LSU. To honor her “love,” Dunne took the time to make a TikTok tribute to her man to capture some of the best moments of them together.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne teases LSU meet with flirty 3-word Tigers cheer hotel room selfie
Dunne wrote on the post, “He’s ight ;) 💕.”
The lovebirds definitely seem to be doing better than ight seeing how much they post together.
They need to soak up as much time as they can now as Skenes will be reporting back to the Pirates in February. It certainly appears like they are.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve