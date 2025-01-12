Livvy Dunne crushes quad event with super score on floor after double flip maneuver
Livvy Dunne backed up her first epic performance for the Lady Tigers with yet another during the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The 22-year-old old viral gymnast and influencer showed she will be a big part of the defending national champion squad this season on January 3 when she crushed the beam with boyfriend Paul Skenes intensely watching her, and then topped that with her amazing floor exercise routine with sister Julz Dunne cheering on in a gold LSU cowgirl fit.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers traveled this time where Dunne flexed some shades and a purple LSU fit on the plane, and then struck some stunning poses in her leotard while warming up the for quad event with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, and No. 6 Cal.
Dunne once again was up for the big moment on Saturday crushing her floor routine with a 9.850 score.
She nailed a double layout — two backflips — maneuver to wow a fan on Instagram that Dunne reposted the TV view of it.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers finished second in the quad, 197.950-197.650, to the Sooners. They have a big SEC showdown with the Florida Gators on January 17 where Dunne will try for three big performances in a row.
