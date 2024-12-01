Loreal Sarkisian’s thigh-high boots steal Texas Longhorns game day thunder
Loreal Sarkisian stole the spotlight on Thanksgiving with her fit, and like a replay, brought it back on Saturday for Texas Longhorns game day.
“The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to Steve already won on Thursday with a Daisy Dukes bombshell fit after she dropped a “night” look in all-black look.
The 39-year-old Loreal has really made a name for herself recently as a stylist and model. She even launched her own luxury clothes online store called Lo’s Wardrobe Bar.
She’s also slayed other game day outfits as well like this all-white “cheering” look. On Saturday night for the big Texas A&M Aggies rivalry game, Loreal certainly brought the fire once again by giving us another look at her Daisy Dukes, but this time she made it all about the boots. She captioned it, “Boots made to seal the spotlight ✨.”
They certainly did steal the spotlight. If a look is this good, you post it twice. While it wasn’t unique to game day, it was like very good Thanksgiving leftovers you keep going back for more on.
Loreal was quite the athlete herself. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T. She was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Those are definitely some track legs she flaunted with those boots, too. Well done, Loreal.
