Loreal Sarkisian’s dad looks like little brother at Texas CFP game in rare photo
The Texas Longhorns may have won their first College Football Playoff game on Saturday, but Loreal Sarkisian won the day in her all-white denim cowgirl stunner and her photo with her dad.
The wife of Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has been on fire all season with her looks like her burnt orange leather that upstaged the SEC Championship, and her Thanksgiving Daisy Dukes and boots winner.
While Loreal shared a touching moment with her hubby after the big win over the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, and she flaunted some Benjamins and her insane wedding ring, she also had a sweet family moment posing with her dad at the game, who looked young enough to be the 39-year-old Loreal’s brother.
The stylist and fashion expert certainly has her dad’s smile.
Loreal and Steve have also apparently reconciled after filing for divorce this summer as evident by her support at games and her huge ring that’s in the photo with her dad.
Loreal was quite the athlete herself. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. She was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
No doubt Loreal will bring another fire fit when Texas takes on the Arizona Sun Devils on January 1 in the Peach Bowl for the quarterfinals of the CFP. Maybe it will be another family affair there as well.
