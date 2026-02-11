Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Landry Posts Bathroom Fit Selfie With Glaring Issue

Lane Kiffin’s daughter is known for her fire fits and selfies. Her latest one, while an awesome look as always, had one glaring issue with it.

Landry, 21, is the oldest daughter of the now LSU Tigers football coach. She was the reason he stayed to coach the Ole Miss Rebels back in 2022, but has supported her dad with his decision to leave Mississippi for Louisiana.

Lane Kiffin with Whit Weeks and Landry Kiffin at her birthday. | Lane Kiffin/Instagram

She herself caused a stir this season when she and LSU star linebacker hard launched their relationship the week he played dad’s Ole Miss team. She then was seen ditching Mississippi games in favor of LSU where she rocked the other SEC team’s looks.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Not to mention, she dissed angry fans as her dad left the team before the College Football Playoff began.

Whit Weeks and Landry Kiffin during the holidays. | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

She did just rock some Ole Miss colors with her look for a girls night out, though.

Landry’s fire fit post with one glaring issue

Now, Landry posted her latest fit hit while taking a mirror selfie in the bathroom.

Landry Kiffin’s latest selfie | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

The glaring issue with it is the toilet with the lid down and shower just standing out, ruining the photo.

It’s an odd selfie she may want to a do-over with.

Landry was in New York City to design a clothing line, according to her TikTok.

Here’s a clean look at her full fit:

Landry Kiffin | Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Don’t worry, there will be many more Landry selfies to come to make up for it. Great fit, though, as always.

