Chandler Parsons Slams Lakers' LeBron James for Suns Game Decision

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James continued one of the most unbreakable records in sports with his 1,297th consecutive game with 10 or more points in Monday night's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

With seven minutes remaining and down over 20 points, James remained in the game seemingly to attempt to hit double-digit points to keep the streak alive.

More news: Lakers' LeBron James Names Most Dominant NBA Player He's Faced in 23 Seasons

James hit a three-point shot with 6:51 remaining to bring his total to 10 points and the Lakers' deficit to 22 points before promptly exiting four possessions later.

In 31 minutes of action, James finished with just 10 points, three assists and zero rebounds — an uncommonly underwhelming statistical output for the 40-year-old.

More news: Pelicans Interim Coach Gets Candid About Competing Against JJ Redick for Lakers Job

Some in the media called out James' limited production as a sign of a regressing star. James is playing in an NBA record 23rd season.

"This was the first time in my life I saw an older LeBron James who played and looked his age," former NBA forward Chandler Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "After sitting out the night before against New Orleans, I thought this was the perfect night for him to go crazy and carry this team to a victory. ... He did not look like himself, which for me is the first time I've ever seen him like that."

Chandler Parsons didn't like LeBron stat padding to continue his 10-point streak 😳



"This was the first time in my life I saw an older LeBron James who played and looked like his age."@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/mDKpd18li5 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 2, 2025

With roughly three-quarters of the season remaining, Parsons questioned James' decision to remain in a game that was already well out of reach merely to chase 10 points to keep his record alive.

"It was a nice gesture for [Lakers head coach JJ Redick] to continue to keep him in there and he definitely was hunting for it and was not coming out until he got it," Parsons said. "This just felt like the first step on the way out and catering to his legacy instead of focusing on this season and the game that was already over."

The Lakers' loss broke a seven-game winning streak, four of which featured James. The 21-time All-Star is averaging 15.2 points, four rebounds and 7.2 assists per game and will look to have a better outing Thursday when the Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors at 4:30 p.m. PST.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.