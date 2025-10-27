Madison Beer matches bf Justin Herbert’s sailor costume for Halloween party
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert took their relationship to the next level over the weekend: Hitting up their first Halloween party in matching costumes.
The Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Herbert and the pop singer Beer recently hard launched their relationship with a kiss at the game in Los Angeles, and then she was at Thursday night’s win in LA over the Minnesota Vikings where she rocked the glasses look enjoying Herbert’s play.
The two then were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game together in matching fits sitting courtside where Herbert played the hero saving her from a flying ball.
With no game to play on Sunday for Herbert and the Chargers, it was off to a Halloween party over the weekend in LA where again they matched with their sailor costumes. Beer certainly turned a lot of heads with her version, though.
The 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert first spotted together back in August when the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”.
Fast forward to the end of October and they are still together and doing it up with their Halloween costumes.
