The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Madison Beer matches bf Justin Herbert’s sailor costume for Halloween party

The pop star and her Chargers superstar quarterback turn heads at a party in Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

March 2, 2025: Madison Beer attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA.
March 2, 2025: Madison Beer attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert took their relationship to the next level over the weekend: Hitting up their first Halloween party in matching costumes.

The Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Herbert and the pop singer Beer recently hard launched their relationship with a kiss at the game in Los Angeles, and then she was at Thursday night’s win in LA over the Minnesota Vikings where she rocked the glasses look enjoying Herbert’s play.

Madison Beer
Madison Beer has been showing her love for her boyfriend Justin Herbert this season. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

The two then were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game together in matching fits sitting courtside where Herbert played the hero saving her from a flying ball.

RELATED: Chargers WAG reacts to Madison Beer’s eye-catching night upstaging Justin Herbert

With no game to play on Sunday for Herbert and the Chargers, it was off to a Halloween party over the weekend in LA where again they matched with their sailor costumes. Beer certainly turned a lot of heads with her version, though.

RELATED: Justin Herbert's gf Madison Beer turns heads in all-black fit for Victoria's Secret

The 26-year-old Beer and the 27-year-old Herbert first spotted together back in August when the 6-foot-6 QB was a can’t-miss on the set while she filmed her new music video single, “Yes Baby”.

Fast forward to the end of October and they are still together and doing it up with their Halloween costumes.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Parties