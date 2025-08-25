Charger Report

Justin Herbert's potential new love interest rumors heat up after another viral photo

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to spark rumors of a new love interest after another viral photo.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert watches during the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert watches during the game against the New Orleans Saints. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The week before the start of the NFL season is always the longest. It's going to feel even longer for Los Angeles Chargers fans as the team will take part in a special Week 1 Friday game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the days continue to count down, quarterback Justin Herbert continues to see his personal life in the spotlight.

Last week, a photo of Herbert and pop star Madison Beer went viral, leading fans to wonder if the NFL had a new power couple.

It seems that may be the case as another photo of Herbert and Beer has gone viral, but Herbert wearing a leg sleeve with undoubtedly have some fans feeling cautious.

Love appears to be in the air, but Chargers fans just want their quarterback to be healthy to start the regular season.

Is there hacne head coach Jim Harbaugh finds himself in the middle of this relationship like a concerned father would? Giving Herbert the talk about dating a pop star would do massive numbers on a podcast.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talks with quarterback Justin Herbert against the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talks with quarterback Justin Herbert against the Los Angeles Rams. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

